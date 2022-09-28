Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 605.6%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 605.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AIO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,316. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%.
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
