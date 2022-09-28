Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 605.6%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 605.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,316. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 136.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

