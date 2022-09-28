Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Short Interest Update

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

SIER traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,214. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Lake Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIER. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000.

About Sierra Lake Acquisition

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

