Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 1,553 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

