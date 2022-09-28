Signature Securities Group Corporation Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,808. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

