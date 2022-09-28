Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,620 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03.

