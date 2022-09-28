Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

