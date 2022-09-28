Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,847. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

