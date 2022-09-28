Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 12,989 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

