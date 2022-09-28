Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 4,597 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 418,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,683. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.26 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

