Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 567 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.32. 374,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,818. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $198.79 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

