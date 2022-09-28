Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 50.3% in September

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of SLN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,502. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 643.89% and a negative net margin of 243.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
