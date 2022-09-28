Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 50.3% in September

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SLN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,502. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 643.89% and a negative net margin of 243.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.