SimpliFi Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $185.08. The company had a trading volume of 212,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

