SimpliFi Inc. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.8% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,537,444. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

