Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
SNLAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 5,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
About Sino Land
