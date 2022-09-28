Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SNLAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 5,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

