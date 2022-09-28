Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEAD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

