Siren Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Siren has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Siren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Siren has a market cap of $4.61 million and $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siren alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Siren

Siren was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Siren’s official website is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.