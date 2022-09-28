Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SZZL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

