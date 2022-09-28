SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 505,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 962,294 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 491,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 1.4 %

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

