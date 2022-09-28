SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.03

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 17241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $830.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in SkyWest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

