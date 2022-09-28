SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

