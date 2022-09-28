SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Down 0.8%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

