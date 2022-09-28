SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million

SmartMesh (SMT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $20,874.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh’s genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors.”

