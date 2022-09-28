SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 198,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.

Featured Stories

