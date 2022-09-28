Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 105.0% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHOB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

