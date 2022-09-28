Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 105.0% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
SOHOB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.
About Sotherly Hotels
