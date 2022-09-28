Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 1.7%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.