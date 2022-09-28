S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.30. 38,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,052. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.25 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

