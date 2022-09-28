Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Spark Power Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
About Spark Power Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Power Group (SKPGF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.