Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

