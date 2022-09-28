SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Conning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $54,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,144,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,479. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11.

