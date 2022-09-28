SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 8.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 1.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth CMT raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 887,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,409,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

