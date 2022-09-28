SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. 117,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,435. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

