Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in September

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock remained flat at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

