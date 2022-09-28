Spirit of America Management Corp NY Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $24.99 on Wednesday, hitting $336.09. 349,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The firm has a market cap of $319.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.