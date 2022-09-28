Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.26

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 18800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

