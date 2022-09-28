Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,520. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

