Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. 19,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,501,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.