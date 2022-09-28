Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Star Group during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Star Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.63. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Star Group Announces Dividend

About Star Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

