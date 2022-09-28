Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STMH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 14,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,269. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

