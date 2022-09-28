STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

STE opened at $160.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average of $217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

