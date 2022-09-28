StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Epizyme Price Performance

EPZM opened at $1.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Epizyme by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

