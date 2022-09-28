StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $48,041.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $61,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,106 shares of company stock worth $48,544 and have sold 37,354 shares worth $269,401. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

