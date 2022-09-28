StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.70. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,779.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 511,733 shares of company stock valued at $227,280. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

