StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.70. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,779.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 511,733 shares of company stock valued at $227,280. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
