StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.43 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

