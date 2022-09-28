StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.