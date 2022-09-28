StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Performance

RDUS opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Insider Activity

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radius Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 507.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

