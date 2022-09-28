StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 0.6 %

Tarena International stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.71. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

