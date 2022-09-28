StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.34 on Monday. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
