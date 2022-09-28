StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.34 on Monday. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,223,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 373,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

