StockNews.com Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 2,655,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,614. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

