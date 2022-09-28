StockNews.com Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Buy

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
NVE Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17. NVE has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.50.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
