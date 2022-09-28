StockNews.com Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Buy

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17. NVE has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NVE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 1,251.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 5,122.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

