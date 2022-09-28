StockNews.com Upgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Hold

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 29,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,349. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 235,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,211 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 347.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $2,764,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

