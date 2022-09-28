Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,890. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $165.06 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.15.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.